PPG and Vision Systems to Partner on Aircraft Window Shading

PPG and Vision Systems have reached a commercial agreement to work together on developing new applications utilizing Vision Systems’ electronically dimmable window shading solutions for aircraft. The agreement reportedly provides a framework for PPG and Vision Systems to pursue opportunities in commercial, regional, military and general aviation applications that capitalize on each company’s expertise.



“PPG is excited to work with Vision Systems to create new applications for a product that provides unique performance characteristics,” said Brent Wright, PPG global business director. “As a pioneer in the electrochromic window segment, PPG recognized the added value offered by Vision Systems to the standard dimmable film technology, especially with the interface that makes its system work.”



“We are very pleased about this agreement with PPG, internationally renowned for ALTEOS® interactive window systems and OPTICOR™ advanced transparency material, which, when combined with the NUANCE™ V2 product by Vision Systems, will offer aircraft manufacturers and operators exciting new shading options,” said Catherine Robin, Vision Systems’ group managing director. “This agreement is fully in line with our commitment to continuous innovation and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, this constructive collaboration will allow Vision Systems to strengthen its presence throughout the world.”



For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com or www.visionsystems.fr.