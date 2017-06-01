CI Advanced FeaturesInstrumentation and Lab Equipment
Instrumentation Innovation

Imaging at the Speed of Light

Researchers have developed a technique to visualize the complete evolution of micro- and nanoscale structural formation on a material’s surface, both during and after the application of a laser pulse.

June 1, 2017
Lindsey Valich
KEYWORDS innovation / materials characterization
Micro- and nanoscale structures within a material’s surface are invisible to the naked eye, but play a big role in determining a material’s physical, chemical, and biomedical properties. Over the past few years, Chunlei Guo and his research team at the University of Rochester have found ways to manipulate those structures by irradiating laser pulses to a material’s surface. They’ve altered materials to make them repel water, attract water, and absorb great amounts of light—all without any type of coating.

Guo, Anatoliy Vorobyev, and Ranran Fang, researchers at the university’s Institute of Optics, recently advanced the research another step. They’ve developed a technique to visualize the complete evolution of micro- and nanoscale structural formation on a material’s surface, both during and after the application of a laser pulse.

