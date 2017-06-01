Developing Transparent Ceramics

Scientists at Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) have synthesized what is reportedly the first transparent sample of a popular industrial ceramic. The result is a super-hard window made of cubic silicon nitride (Si 3 N 4 ) that can potentially be used under extreme conditions like engines, as the Japanese-German team writes in the journal Scientific Reports. Cubic silicon nitride (c-Si 3 N 4 ) forms under high pressure and is the second-hardest transparent nano-ceramic after diamond, but can withstand substantially higher temperatures.

“Silicon nitride is a very popular ceramic in industry,” explains lead author Norimasa Nishiyama, Ph.D., from DESY, who now is an associate professor at Tokyo Institute of Technology. “It is mainly used for ball bearings, cutting tools, and engine parts in automotive and aircraft industry.”