It's a Wrap: Industry Enjoys another Successful Ceramics Expo

Ceramics Expo 2017 drew thousands of attendees from over 1,600 companies and 33 different countries to the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 25-27. The third annual event provided attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and technologies in the ceramic industry while reconnecting with old friends and building new business relationships. In addition, the 300+ exhibitors were able to generate more than 6,200 leads during the free-to-attend event, making the third annual Ceramics Expo not only well-organized and enjoyable, but an overall success as well.

Ceramics Expo kicked off Tuesday morning with an opening address from Mark Zupan, president of Alfred University. Zupan also moderated the plenary session, which was titled “Forecasting Key Ceramic Markets to Understand Industry Trends.” The goal of the session was for leaders in the industry to discuss some of the opportunities and challenges that they are encountering in their respective markets.