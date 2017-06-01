Synthesizing Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia

Zirconia is a versatile material with interesting physical and chemical properties. When stabilized with yttria, it is useful across a range of industries, especially for physically demanding structural ceramic applications that require high strength and wear, as well as fracture resistance.

3 mol% yttria-stabilized zirconia (3YSZ) has been widely utilized in structural ceramic applications for many years. However, 2 mol% YSZ (2YSZ*) offers all the desired properties of 3YSZ, as well as the added benefit of improved fracture toughness that is inherent in lower-yttria-content zirconias. As a result of a proprietary synthesis process, this 2YSZ also maintains good flexural strength and ageing resistance. 2YSZ provides a promising alternative for structural ceramic applications, either as a ready-to-press powder, the zirconia additive in zirconia-toughened alumina (ZTA) or the matrix in alumina-toughened zirconia (ATZ), and also cermets.