Nanomaterials in the Workplace

In a recent survey, the UK’s National Chemical Emergency Centre (NCEC) asked its clients and stakeholders whether they or their employees were concerned about the risk that nanomaterials may pose to their workforce. Almost a quarter of responders to the question replied that they were.

Today, engineered or incidental nanoparticles are present throughout industrial, pharmaceutical and consumer products, and they are produced in a range of manufacturing processes. However, the impact of nanomaterials on human health remains unknown; no regulations specifically apply to health and safety in nanomaterial handling. What can ceramic manufacturers do to reduce the risk to their stakeholders and safeguard business continuity?