Advanced CeramicsCI Advanced FeaturesRaw and Processed Materials

Nanomaterials in the Workplace

Where do ceramic manufacturers' responsibilities lie when nanomaterials are used in the production process?

June 1, 2017
Ian Marshall, Ben Grebot, and Caroline Raine
KEYWORDS employee/plant safety / nanomaterials
Reprints
No Comments

In a recent survey, the UK’s National Chemical Emergency Centre (NCEC) asked its clients and stakeholders whether they or their employees were concerned about the risk that nanomaterials may pose to their workforce. Almost a quarter of responders to the question replied that they were.

Today, engineered or incidental nanoparticles are present throughout industrial, pharmaceutical and consumer products, and they are produced in a range of manufacturing processes. However, the impact of nanomaterials on human health remains unknown; no regulations specifically apply to health and safety in nanomaterial handling. What can ceramic manufacturers do to reduce the risk to their stakeholders and safeguard business continuity?

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories