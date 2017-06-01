Getting Smart at SEMICON West

With the theme “Smart Starts Here,” SEMICON® West will take place July 11-13 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. The event will feature more than 600 exhibitors and 115 hours of programs and networking opportunities to provide insights, access, and technical and business intelligence for attendees to get ahead and embrace today’s disruptive landscape (see the Schedule at a Glance).

The conference offers new cutting-edge educational and training sessions covering today’s most advanced applications and technologies, all presented by leading industry speakers. Some of the featured speakers include Maciej Kranz, vice president of strategic innovations for Cisco; Robert Blum, director of strategic marketing and business development for Intel’s Silicon Photonics Division; Rich Wise, Ph.D., managing director of patterning solutions in the Global Products Group CTO office for Lam Research; and Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.