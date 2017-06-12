Sacmi Announces Strong 2016 Financial Results

Sacmi recently announced revenues from sales and services of €1.4 billion (approximately $1.5 billion) for 2016, an increase of about €40 million (~ $1.5 million) compared to 2015. These results were reportedly driven by the performance of the Ceramics and Closures & Containers Divisions. In 2016, the former, which represents about 70% of the volumes generated by Sacmi Imola, strengthened growth patterns established in previous years.

“As with the parent company, Sacmi Imola, the group’s consolidated financial statement is a decided improvement on both the budget forecast and the previous year’s performance: sales are rising and the consolidated net result—higher than in 2015—stands at about €34.5 million (~ $38.7 million),” said Paolo Mongardi, president of Sacmi Imola. “Highly positive results were achieved on both Italian and European markets, a sign of Italian firms’ renewed willingness to invest and the success of Sacmi’s continuing focus on product innovation, efficiency, and plant automation.

“In 2016, Italy confirmed its status as the group’s main market with sales in excess of €200 million (~ $224.4 million)—that’s about 15% of overall volumes—and a higher specific weight in both absolute terms and with respect to the high innovation content of most projects. A clear sign, then, that Italy and, more generally, Europe, beginning with the long-standing Spanish market, have resumed heavy investment in the industry.”

