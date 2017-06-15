The premium model of the Fritsch disk mill for efficient fine grinding of hard-brittle to medium-hard solids is reportedly ideal for medium particle sizes in the areas of mining and metallurgy, ceramic industry, rocks and soils, glass industry, and soil research. The unit offers automatic locking of the collecting vessel and grinding chamber, as well as ease of operation due to the motor-driven grinding gap adjustment with digital gap display. According to the company, a well-designed display shows all of the parameters.



In the disk mill, the material to be ground is comminuted by pressure and shearing action between two counteracting grinding disks with coarse interlocking teeth. The ground material automatically falls down through the pre-set grinding gap into the collection drawer. The desired final fineness can be defined reproducibly by simply adjusting the digital setting of the gap width.



