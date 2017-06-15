Superior Graphite Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation

Superior Graphite is commemorating 100 years of innovation and technical expertise in manufacturing graphite and carbon-based solutions for its global customer base. As it plans for another century of growth, the family-owned company is accelerating investments in specialty high-temperature technologies and continued innovation to better serve growing and advancing customer requirements. Superior Graphite recently announced enhanced infrastructure investments, new executive appointments, and a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software/business analytics to support future growth and ensure long-term competitiveness.

“Superior Graphite is more than a manufacturer; for 100 years, our customers have trusted us to help them solve problems and conquer new markets with our expert knowledge of graphite solutions,” said Edward O. Carney, president and CEO. “As we look ahead to the second century, our partners can feel confident we will continue to apply our deep knowledge of graphite technology to provide more efficiencies, innovation and collaboration.”

The Chicago-based company has provided customers with technological solutions since its founding in 1917 as the Superior Flake Graphite Co. In 1925, the company opened its bulk graphite plant in the Clearing Industrial District of Chicago. In 1977, Superior Graphite opened its first electro-thermal treatment/purification facility in Hopkinsville, Ky.; a second such facility opened in Sundsvall, Sweden, in 1994. The advanced materials facility was opened in 1993 in Hopkinsville to add synthesis of beta and processing of alpha silicon carbide to the company’s portfolio. Shortly thereafter, Superior Graphite opened main offices in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany, and Shanghai, China, to better serve its global customer base.

As part of the centennial celebration, Superior Graphite is debuting a new commemorative logo. Company-wide celebrations are planned throughout 2017 with customers, business partners, suppliers, shareholders, and employees at key manufacturing sites and facilities.

