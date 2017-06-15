Guardian Glass Selects Site for New Jumbo Coater

Guardian Glass recently announced plans to install a new jumbo coater at its Carleton, Mich., glass manufacturing complex. “Architects are increasingly designing projects with larger glass sizes to deliver desired aesthetics with more expansive views and higher daylight penetration,” said Rick Zoulek, vice president-Americas, Guardian Glass. “Guardian’s new jumbo coater will combine the larger size glass that architects demand with the world-class energy savings of the Guardian SunGuard® portfolio of high-performance, low-E coatings.”

By coating glass in jumbo sizes, Guardian can:

Supply larger sheets of coated glass to its customers for fabrication into finished insulating glass units for glass facades and windows

Significantly reduce lead times

Create value for Guardian customers by increasing their product offerings, and allowing them to reduce inventory and waste

“We’re pleased to have the support of the Village of Carleton, Ash Township Planning Commission, Monroe County Business Development Corp. and Michigan Economic Development Corp., and are excited to move forward on this project that will increase our ability to serve the glass and building industries while augmenting our existing Carleton facilities,” said Gerry Hool, Carleton plant manager. “By co-locating the jumbo coater with our only U.S. plant with two float glass lines, we will support Guardian customers by increasing product and service offerings and innovating faster.”

The site is also strategically located across from the company’s leading Science and Technology Center. For more information, visit www.guardianglass.com.