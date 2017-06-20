China to Overtake U.S. as Largest Aviation Market by 2024

More than 39,600 airplanes will be needed globally over the next two decades, according to a report available from Research and Markets. While close to 40% of this demand will come from North America and Europe, 38% will come from the Asia region. The remaining demand is expected to come from the Middle East, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Africa. Single-aisle airplanes will form a chunk of this demand, followed by wide-body models.

It is projected that China will become the largest aviation market globally, overtaking the U.S. by 2024. The total number of air passengers is expected to reach 927 million per year by 2025 and 1.3 billion by 2035, compared with 487 million in 2015. In 2010, approximately 268 million passengers travelled by air in China; by 2015, this number had increased by 168 million. It is expected that China will need 6,810 new aircraft and about 248,000 new pilots over the next two decades.

India is said to have the potential to become the world’s third-largest aviation market by 2020. The sector is expanding fast, boosted by low-cost carriers, state-of-the-art new airports and foreign direct investment (FDI) in domestic airlines. It has been projected that the Indian aviation sector will grow at a rate of 10% per year to reach $4.5 billion by 2017.

