SageGlass Installs Dynamic Glass at Bowie State University

SageGlass® recently announced the completed installation of 25,000 sq ft of dynamic glass at the new Center for Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Nursing at Bowie State University. The glass was installed on portions of the curtain wall façade and throughout “The Beacon,” a three-story multipurpose space. SageGlass reportedly dynamically controls sunlight to provide students and faculty with a comfortable learning environment and collaborative event space.

By controlling sunlight to optimize daylight, outdoor views and comfort while preventing glare, fading and overheating, SageGlass creates a more comfortable, productive learning environment conducive to cognitive thinking, thanks to unobstructed views of the outdoors. The dynamic glass tints on demand, allowing professors to customize solar control. It also tints automatically via light standards. By blocking sunlight on hot days, SageGlass will help dramatically reduce energy demand in the building.



“The state-of-the-art Center for Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Nursing will catalyze Bowie State University’s efforts to expand the use of collaborative hands-on teaching models and continue to position the university at the leading edge of innovation in STEM education and undergraduate research,” said Bowie State University President Mickey L. Burnim. “Its innovative design provides an optimal learning environment for students and faculty to engage in transformational interdisciplinary learning and instruction.”



The 149,000-sq-ft facility features flexible classrooms, state-of-the-art research and instructional laboratories, and a natural sciences greenhouse to foster collaboration across academic programs and support the university’s strategic initiative to enhance teaching in the sciences and cutting-edge research. The center will also include a nursing simulation wing and increase the university’s capacity to enroll nursing students.



“We believe that providing students with a daylit environment, free from heat gain and glare, is essential to ensuring strong academic performance,” said Alan McLenaghan, CEO of SageGlass. “By utilizing SageGlass at the new Center for Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Nursing to create a more comfortable learning and collaboration space for students, Bowie State is demonstrating its continued commitment to the success of its students.”



For more information, visit www.sageglass.com. Bowie State University can be found online at www.bowiestate.edu.