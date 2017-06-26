AGC to Sell Stake in Philippines-Based Architectural Glass Subsidiary

AGC Asahi Glass recently announced its decision to sell all shares of AGC Flat Glass Philippines, Inc. (AGPH) to TQMP Glass Manufacturing Corp. by the end of December 2017. The sale is subject to approval by Philippine antitrust authorities. AGC anticipates that the impact on its consolidated performance will be minor.

In 1988, AGC made a capital injection to acquire a 49% stake in a local corporation engaged in the architectural glass sector in the Philippines. AGC subsequently increased its equity ratio to 100%, and renamed the subsidiary to AGPH, which for many years played an important role as a part of AGC group’s global strategy in the architectural glass sector. However, intensified competition in the Philippines in the past few years has led to a persistent decline in financial performance.

Under the AGC group’s mid-term management plan, AGC plus-2017, AGC’s architectural glass business is placing a greater emphasis on high value-added products and diverting the company resources to other locations where AGC has a more competitive advantage over other players in the market. As a part of these initiatives, AGC has decided to sell all shares of AGPH. With the sale of this stock, AGC will withdraw from the manufacture of architectural glass in the Philippines. However, the company plans to strengthen sales of high-value-added products such as solar control glass and mirrors produced

at other bases.

For more information, visit www.agc.com.