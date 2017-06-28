CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Multi-Agitator Mixing Systems

Ross VersaMix multi-shaft mixers designed for robust large-scale production reportedly enable reliable and repeatable batch processing of high-volume viscous applications such as solid-liquid dispersions, thickened emulsions, suspensions, pastes, and gels. As a multi-agitator system, the VersaMix is easily adaptable for mixing at low, intermediate and high shear levels, or any combination necessary for powder wet-out, deagglomeration, emulsification, homogenization, heating/cooling and deaeration.

Agitator combinations, horsepower selections, recipe controls and other features of the VersaMix are tailored to address the specific process demands of any mixing application. The pictured Ross model VMC-750 is equipped with a dual-post lift, interchangeable 750-gal mix vessels, and a triple-agitator system consisting of a low-speed anchor, high-speed disperser and high-shear rotor/stator assembly. Each agitator is independently driven and controlled from an HMI panel.

According to the company, laboratory models (1, 2 and 4 gal) are easily scaled to pilot/medium-scale (10 and 40 gal) and on to large-capacity change-can models (from 100 through 1,000 gal). Fixed-tank designs are offered up to 4,000-gal capacity.



