Rio Tinto Announces Board Changes

Rio Tinto recently announced several changes to its board of directors. John Varley, senior independent director, has resigned as a non-executive director and has stepped down from the board. Varley joined the Rio Tinto board in September 2011 and was also the chair of the Remuneration Committee.

“I am very grateful for John’s outstanding contribution over the five or so years he has been on the board,” said Jan du Plessis, Rio Tinto chairman. “The board holds him in the highest regard and will miss his valuable insight. Personally, I am not only losing a senior independent director, but a close colleague, whose wisdom and support I am going to miss tremendously. On behalf of the board, I wish John the very best for the future.”

Ann Godbehere has been appointed senior independent director on the Rio Tinto board, in which capacity she will lead the process underway to appoint a new chairman to succeed Jan du Plessis. Godbehere, who was appointed to the board in February 2010, joins the Remuneration Committee and remains the chair of the Audit Committee.

Simon Thompson has been appointed chair of the Remuneration Committee. Thompson joined the board in 2014 and became a member of the Remuneration Committee in 2016.

