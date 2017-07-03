Comprehensive Buyers' Guide for the Ceramic Industry

Our annual Data Book & Buyers’ Guide contains the most comprehensive information available for the manufacture of traditional and advanced ceramics, glass, refractories, and structural clay products. Featuring suppliers of raw and processed materials, manufactured materials and finished products, batching and materials handling, firing and drying, refractories, and professional services—and everything in between—this issue includes over 1,500 products, along with the companies that supply them.

All of our online directories were recently updated to improve ease of use and functionality. Watch this short video to learn how to navigate and make searching easier. Check out our new features and search functions, including keyword and location searches, Request for Proposal Builder, and much more!