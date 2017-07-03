Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award

Raytheon has recognized Ceradyne, Inc., a 3M company, with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for its outstanding performance, innovation and collaboration on U.S. Department of Defense projects. EPIC Awards recognize suppliers that are dedicated to quality assurance and supply chain efficiency to ensure customer success.

“We are honored to be nominated and receive Raytheon’s EPIC Supplier Excellence Award,” said Seth Greenspan, plant manager at 3M Clarkston. “I see this as a testament of our strong relationship and open communication with Raytheon’s team to understand customer quality and deliverability requirements for ceramic parts. Like Raytheon, we are committed to the highest standards of quality, affordability and performance for our joint customers.”

Ceradyne reportedly distinguished itself by finding innovative ways to create cost efficiencies and improve quality assurance for producing ceramic missile radome material in the Clarkston, Ga., facility. This dedication to quality has resulted in 12+ years with no safety incidents in the facility and no quality escapes on Raytheon projects to date. Greenspan attributes Ceradyne’s record to open communication and transparency with employees and customers about process updates and requirements.

