PHI Ceramics Group/Fire Brick Engineers Announces Organization Changes

PHI Ceramics Group/Fire Brick Engineers recently announced several organizational changes. David S. Campbell, formerly PHI Ceramics Group’s Midwest regional manager based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been named vice president of Sales and Marketing for PHI Ceramics Group/Fire Brick Engineers. He will be relocating to the Milwaukee headquarters immediately to oversee the nationwide sales force and to coordinate all marketing and advertising functions.

Kyle Waddell, formerly with Midwest Industrial Services, has joined PHI Ceramics Group as Midwest regional manager. He will also coordinate sales activities for the Inland Fire Brick Division. Steven Pitsch has joined Fire Brick Engineers as a senior sales representative, covering Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Adam Hook has been named a sales representative, covering Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa.

For more information, visit www.fbe.net.