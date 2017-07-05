Active Calcium Silicate Market to Remain Strong through 2025

Increasing demand from the ceramic industry will be a key growth factor driving the active calcium silicate market from 2014-2025, according to a recent report available from Research and Markets. In addition, the presence of fire safety standards in major economies such as the U.S., Germany, China, India, and Brazil is further fueling demand over the forecast period. Major application segments include cement, ceramics, paints and coatings, fire protection, and insulation.

Active calcium silicate is used as a safer alternative to asbestos in high-temperature insulation applications. In addition, superior technical properties such as low thermal conductivity and excellent thermal shock resistance lead to its wide use. Industrial equipment insulation and grade piping is fabricated from active calcium silicate.

In terms of volume, insulation was estimated as the largest application segment in 2016 and is anticipated to continue the trend by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2017-2025. It is widely used due to advantageous characteristics such as high strength, efficient water repellence, microstructure, better water absorption and thermal stability.

