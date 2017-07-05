Saint-Gobain to Increase Flat Glass Capabilities in Mexico

Saint-Gobain recently announced that it is building a new flat glass (float) production line in Saltillo, Mexico. The plant, scheduled to come on stream at the beginning of 2020, will manufacture glass for the automotive and construction sectors. It will meet the growing domestic demand and supply Central America, the Caribbean, and North America.

This investment will reportedly reinforce Saint-Gobain’s position in building and automotive glass in Mexico. It will complement the company’s manufacturing base in the region, with the Cuautla site already including two floats and their associated lines for mirrors and laminated glass, as well as one thin-film coater line in operation and another under construction.

