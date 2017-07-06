AMETEK Land Wins Glass Focus Award for Innovation

AMETEK Land, in collaboration with Simpson Combustion and Energy and glass producer Encirc, recently won the Innovative Solution category at the annual Glass Focus Awards, held by industry body British Glass. The award-winning collaborative project involved real-time, in-furnace thermal imaging using AMETEK Land’s near infrared borescope (NIR-B) to optimize furnace operations at Encirc’s Elton site in Cheshire, UK.

“We are delighted to win this award,” said Mark Bennett, glass industry lead at AMETEK Land. “It is a testament to the three organizations’ excellent collaborative working relationship. We were able to demonstrate the effectiveness of the NIR-B solution for Encirc, which is now set to optimize furnace operations and introduce further reductions in emissions for the plant.”

As part of the project, flue gas measurements were taken using AMETEK Land’s Lancom portable gas analyzers. Those measurements were analyzed simultaneously with in-furnace thermal images generated by the NIR-B. Comparing that information with historical data, the project team determined that specific regenerators had restrictions on overheating. The result was the NIR-B helped to prevent the Encirc furnace from overheating, addressed regenerator flows, and optimized the fuel profile by identifying where the hot spot needed to be.

The NIR-B’s data was used to improve response times and to identify and then troubleshoot furnace operations, improving yield and achieving higher pull and lower specific energy. So far, a record pull rate exceeding 800 metric tons per day has been achieved.

“AMETEK Land deserves to be congratulated on this project with Encirc and Simpson Combustion and Energy, for a great co-operative effort,” said Nick Kirk, British Glass technical director. “British Glass is passionate about supporting innovation in glass. We do this by contributing funding and expertise to original research, as a partner in the Glass Futures center of excellence and by bringing different parties together to discover more about each other’s activity–just as the Glass Focus Awards have done.”

For more information, visit www.britglass.org.uk or www.landinst.com.