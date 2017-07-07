PPG Receives PMA for Airbus A320 Sliding Cockpit Windows

PPG has received parts manufacturer approval (PMA) from the Federal Aviation Administration to sell its enhanced-design sliding cockpit window assemblies for the Airbus A320 family directly to operators as aftermarket replacements. The assemblies’ clamped design provides operators flexibility in replacing the complete framed window assembly or only the window panel and reusing the frame.

With the PMA, PPG may offer airlines the full complement of its advanced-design flight-deck windows for the A320 family (including the A319, A320 and A321) and the new NEO (new engine option) family with the A319neo, A320neo and A321neo airplanes. PPG’s new sliding cockpit window assembly has full interchangeability as a replacement for manufacturers’ parts on these airplanes.

According to Art Scott, PPG global market director for commercial aircraft transparencies, A320 fleet operators can benefit from PPG’s capability of supplying all the flight-deck transparencies for the A320 Ffmily. “Through an active continuous improvement program, PPG develops and identifies technologies to extend transparency service life,” Scott said. “Receiving this PMA is the culmination of efforts by our product support engineers to further enhance the design of the sliding cockpit windows so airlines can achieve longer service life than with the previous design. In addition, being able to replace only the window panel and reuse the frame gives airlines an innovative lower-cost repair option.”



PPG manufactures the Airbus flight-deck windows at its Huntsville, Ala., facility. Since 1990, PPG has manufactured and delivered more than 30,000 flight-deck windows for production aircraft and aftermarket applications for A320 family aircraft.

For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.