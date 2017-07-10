Jackson Becomes HarbisonWalker CEO Following Delo Retirement

HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently announced that Stephen Delo retired as chairman and CEO, effective June 30, 2017. The HWI board of directors elected Carol R. Jackson to be HWI’s next chairman and CEO, effective July 1, 2017. Jackson previously served as senior vice president and general manager at HWI.

Delo retires after serving in several manufacturing and management roles for more than 30 years. He was chairman and CEO at HWI for over three years. Prior to that, he held several progressive roles at Honeywell International, including leadership positions in chemicals, operating systems and integrated supply chain.

“Steve has led us through monumental organizational changes, challenging market conditions and numerous successes in less than four years,” said Jackson. “He has grounded the organization for its future by instituting values, processes, systems, a focus on safety, and cultural beliefs that are the foundation for the next chapter of this company’s 150-year legacy.”

Jackson, with support from the leadership team, is reportedly committed to delivering on HWI’s mission and achieving its vision. Guided by HWI’s cultural beliefs and company values, Jackson and the senior leadership team will work closely together to continue to build on the solid foundation of the past three years and effectively position HWI for growth.

“I’ve been privileged to help evolve this company alongside our intensely committed employees across North America and globally,” said Delo. “While I look forward to enjoying a long-awaited retirement, I’m extremely confident in the leadership of Carol Jackson as she assumes the role of chairman and CEO.

“Carol is natural leader and manufacturing industry veteran, and has played a key role in helping to run the company for the past three years. Her outstanding performance at HWI, along with a proven track record of success and prior significant leadership roles, all reinforced the board’s unanimous agreement in this transition plan. HWI is in talented, capable hands.”

