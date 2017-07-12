SIEMENS: Wall-Mounting Kits

Siemens recently announced the availability of wall-mounting kits for its Sinamics G120C and G120 PM240-2 modular drives. Designed in accordance with UL 61800-5-1 standards for adjustable-frequency (AC) drives, the wall-mount kits reportedly allow for easy, fast installation of the drives and conform to NEMA 1 and UL Type 1 standards for interior applications.



Available in power ranges from ½-200 hp and voltages from 230-690 V, the kits reportedly offer streamlined, compact design for use with all drive frame sizes of the corresponding drive units. The new kits accommodate all G120C, PM240-2 and PM240P-2 power modules, control units, and operator panels in the Sinamics drive family.



For more information, visit www.usa.siemens.com/sinamics-g120.