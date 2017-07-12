Multiple Applications Driving Growth for Piezoelectric Sensors

The piezoelectric sensors and ultrasonic transducers market has experienced robust growth in the last two decades, and will continue to witness strong growth in the coming years, according to a recent report available from Research and Markets. The two non-military product groups covered, piezoelectric sensors and ultrasonic transducers, originate from piezoelectric materials comprised of different grades of piezoelectric crystals, ceramics such as lead zirconate titanate (PZT), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and ceramic/polymer composites. The report suggests that due to the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation in industrial processing and home applications, the demand for sensors and transducers has increased dramatically.



Sensors are used throughout agriculture, the power sector, healthcare, the automotive industry, telecommunications, instrumentation, and many other areas. To meet demand in these areas, various sensor-based products have been developed. Today, sensors are being used in gadgets for everyday living, as well as in airplanes, cellular telephones, radios and TVs, chemical and industrial plants, and more.



