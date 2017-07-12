AGC Launches Mass Production of New Glass Substrate for LGPs
AGC recently announced that it will launch mass production of XCV™ (pronounced “ex-ive”), a glass substrate for television light-guide plates (LGPs) with what is reportedly the world’s top light transmittance performance. The company plans to supply customers such as LG Display, a manufacturer of liquid crystal panels.
Since sales of XCV were first launched in 2015, further improvements have reportedly been implemented to achieve a leading standard in light transmittance performance for an LGP glass substrate. In addition, a manufacturing process has been established using the float method, which allows highly efficient mass production at optimum thickness.
For more information, visit www.agc.com.
