Toronto Raptors Facility Features Advanced Architectural Glasses

When the architectural team at Guernsey, Oklahoma City, was tasked with designing BioSteel Centre, a world-class training facility for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, they reportedly had to address several competing demands. In addition to providing high levels of privacy and security for players and staff, the goal was to maximize views of nearby Lake Ontario while meeting local bird-safety and energy-efficiency mandates established by the city of Toronto.

The architectural team decided the solution was to glaze the 68,000 sq-ft structure with AviProTek® bird-friendly glass by Walker Textures® glass, acid-etched on tinted Optiblue® glass. This configuration, which creates the soft blue glass exterior, was then fabricated into triple-pane insulating glass units (IGUs) with Solarban® R100 solar control low-e glass.

When united with Solarban R100 glass in a triple-pane IGU, Optiblue glass reportedly provides exterior reflectance of 20%, visible light transmittance (VLT) of 27%, a solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) of 0.21 and a winter nighttime u-value of 0.17. As a result of this customized glazing design, BioSteel Centre reportedly protects local wildlife and delivers an optimal balance of transparency, views, and energy efficiency.

