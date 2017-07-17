Automotive Segment Leads Bulletproof Glass Market

According to a recent report available from Research and Markets, the global bulletproof glass market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6 % from 2017 to 2022 . Growth in the bulletproof glass market is driven by globally increasing incidences of security threats, political disputes, civil unrest, armed conflicts, and terrorism.



The automotive segment reportedly led the bulletproof glass market in 2016, and the defense and VIP vehicles application segment is projected to witness the highest growth from 2017-2022. Armored vehicles are used by governments, embassies, banks, VIPs and others for protection from ballistic or blast attacks. Bulletproof glass is commonly used in vehicle windscreens, side and rear windows, and glass panel roofs to protect from ballistic attacks.



For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.