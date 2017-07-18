MIM2018 Issues Call for Presentations

An official call for presentations has been announced for MIM2018: International Conference on Injection Molding of Metals, Ceramics and Carbides, which will be held March 5-7, 2018. This international conference and tabletop exhibition will take place in Irvine, Calif. at the Hotel Irvine. Authors have until September 29 to submit their presentation abstract. All abstracts accepted for presentation will require a PowerPoint submission prior to the conference.



Innovation is reportedly responsible for the rapid growth of the powder injection molding industry (metal injection molding, ceramic injection molding, and cemented carbide injection molding), a nearly $2 billion advanced manufacturing industry. This conference will provide a venue for the latest technology transfer.



For more information, visit www.mim2018.org.

