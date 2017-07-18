Pilkington BIPV Powered by Solaria Receives IEC Certification

NSG Group and Solaria Corp. recently announced that the Pilkington Sunplus™ BIPV powered by Solaria has passed stringent testing by Kiwa Netherlands according to IEC61215 and IEC61730 certification standards. The receipt of this certification from Kiwa confirms that Pilkington Sunplus BIPV architectural solar products comply with the product safety, design and quality tests. Pilkington Sunplus BIPV is powered by Solaria’s PowerVision™ technology, an architectural solar glass solution that combines attractive aesthetics with effective daylighting, glare control, superior thermal performance and energy generation.



“Having passed this strict certification process, NSG Group’s architectural solar solutions offer our customers the greatest assurance of reliability and safety,” said Sing Koo, value-added product manager for NSG Group Architectural Glass Europe. “Achieving IEC certification is a definitive mark of proven product readiness for architects, builders and developers. NSG Group is pleased to be able to offer the construction industry high-quality BIPV products that can seamlessly replace traditional glass products on a wide variety of projects.”



For more information, visit www.nsg.com or www.solaria.com.