Bright Future Projected for Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Increased demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) glass from the residential, non-residential, and utility sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the solar PV glass market, according to a recent report available from Research and Markets. This increased demand for solar PV glass can reportedly be attributed to the increasing awareness across the globe about the hazardous effects of carbon emissions on the environment.



The Asia-Pacific region led the solar PV glass market in 2016, while the North America solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2022.

According to the report, the growth of the utility application segment of the solar PV glass market can be attributed to increasing installations of utility-scale solar power plants across the globe.



The anti-reflective (AR) coated glass segment led the solar PV glass market in 2016 due to its high power and energy output. Solar PV glass reportedly offers better mechanical and electrical properties compared to other thermoplastic films. Moreover, the manufacturers of solar cells across the globe are making efforts to enhance efficiency and reduce the production cost of solar modules.



