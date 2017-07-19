Shah Appointed CEO of Anchor Glass

Anchor Glass Container Corp. recently announced that Nipesh Shah has been named CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective July 24. Shah will succeed Jim Fredlake, who informed the board of his intention to retire from Anchor Glass.

Shah joins Anchor Glass from Consolidated Container Co., where he served as senior vice president and general manager for the Consumer and Industrial Group. Prior to that, he held a number of senior positions at Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. from 2004 to 2014. Shah holds a master’s of science degree from the University of Akron and a bachelor’s of engineering degree from Maharashtra Institute of Technology.



“We are extremely grateful for Jim’s leadership and his many contributions to Anchor Glass’s success over the past decade,” said Thomas Kichler, chairman of the board and partner at CVC. “Nipesh is an inspired and experienced leader, and his broad experiences qualify him to step in to this role. He is a well-respected and seasoned executive with a proven track record growing businesses in the packaging industry, and his personal style fits well with the company’s core values.”

“Anchor has an outstanding track record of success and has built a very strong position in the highly attractive U.S. glass container market, and I am excited to join its talented management team,” said Shah. “I look forward to partnering with CVC, BA Glass and the Anchor Glass leadership team to position the company for long-term growth and success.”



For more information, visit www.anchorglass.com, www.cvc.com or www.baglass.com.