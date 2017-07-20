Cevisama Aims to Boost Attendance for 2018

Cevisama’s organizing committee recently met to assess the progress of sales and the objectives for the next edition of the ceramic tile and bathroom event, which will take place February 5-9, 2018, at the Valencia Exhibition Centre. Almost 75% of the space set aside for the upcoming edition has already been sold.

Cevisama aims to boost attendance numbers among top European architects and interior designers. As part of this initiative, targeted at the contract sector in particular, Cevisama is reportedly putting together a program of lectures that is “much more ambitious” than in previous years.

Carmen Álvarez, president and director of the event, said that details will be made known over the next few months. “The aim is not just to grow the size of the event, but to increase demand, too,” said Álvarez. Show organizers have reportedly boosted the budget for visitor recruitment initiatives as a result.

For more information, visit www.feriavalencia.com.