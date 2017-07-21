Aircraft Engines to Increasingly Incorporate CMCs

According to a new research report from Stratview Research, the global ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) market for aircraft engines will see strong growth from 2017-2022, reaching an estimated $393.2 million in 2022. CMCs are finding increasing application due to their intrinsic advantages, such as temperatures resistance up to 260°C higher than nickel alloys at just one-third weight. Additional growth drivers include increasing aircraft deliveries and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft; upcoming engines, such as GE9x and Passport 20 with CMC components; and an expected increase in the production of LEAP engines to meet the surging demand from A320neo, B737 Max, and C919.



The military aircraft sector dominates the global CMC market in aircraft engines, followed by commercial aircraft, helicopters and business jets. Commercial aircraft is reportedly projected to surpass military aircraft in 2017 to become the largest market for CMCs in aircraft engines, and is expected to remain the largest type during the forecast period.



In terms of component type, static component are projected to remain the largest segment of CMCs market in aircraft engines during the forecast period, since most commercial CMC developments (e.g., shrouds for the LEAP engine; exhaust nozzle for the F135; and combustor liners, shrouds, and nozzles for GE9x engine) are static components.



Based on application type, shrouds are projected to surpass nozzles and become the largest application of CMCs in aircraft engines, driven by their usage in the LEAP engines. In addition, the development of CMC-based shrouds in upcoming aircraft engines, such as GE9x, would further accelerate the demand over the next five years. All major applications (combustor liner, shrouds, blades, and nozzles) are projected to witness healthy growth rates during the forecast period.



In terms of engine type, jet engines are projected to remain the largest segment of the CMCs market during the forecast period, driven by the introduction of CMC-made components in existing and upcoming jet engines.

North America is projected to remain the largest CMC market in aircraft engines during the forecast period. The region has reportedly been investigating the potential of CMCs in aircraft engines over the last two decades. Key CMC players worked along with government institutions to be sure of the commercial viability of CMCs in aircraft engines. Major CMC part manufacturers, such as GE Aviation, are located in North America. These players are also rolling out dedicated CMC plants in North America to address the surging demand for CMCs in aircraft engines.

For more information, visit http://www.stratviewresearch.com.