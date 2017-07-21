Sacmi Supplies Combustion Systems for BMT
BMT commissioned Sacmi to modernize the two downstream kilns, which will be equipped with high-speed burners and combustion modulation systems.
Sacmi Heavy Clay recently completed the sale of two combustion systems to Tunisia-based Briqueterie El Mostakbel (BMT). Based in the city of Teboulba, BMT produces B8 and B12 hollow brick. As part of a drive toward greater energy efficiency on its two existing lines, BMT commissioned Sacmi to modernize the two downstream kilns, which will be equipped with high-speed burners and combustion modulation systems.
This is reportedly the first stage in a broader plant modernization and renewal project. BMT’s goal with the project is to reduce energy consumption while enhancing product quality and overall plant efficiency.
For more information, visit www.sacmi.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.