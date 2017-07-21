Sacmi Supplies Combustion Systems for BMT

Sacmi Heavy Clay recently completed the sale of two combustion systems to Tunisia-based Briqueterie El Mostakbel (BMT). Based in the city of Teboulba, BMT produces B8 and B12 hollow brick. As part of a drive toward greater energy efficiency on its two existing lines, BMT commissioned Sacmi to modernize the two downstream kilns, which will be equipped with high-speed burners and combustion modulation systems.

This is reportedly the first stage in a broader plant modernization and renewal project. BMT’s goal with the project is to reduce energy consumption while enhancing product quality and overall plant efficiency.

