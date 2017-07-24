Alumina Dominates Bioceramics Market

The global bioceramics market reached nearly $14.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $20.2 billion by 2021, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, according to a report available from Research and Markets. In terms of materials, the market is segmented into: aluminum oxide (alumina), zirconium, calcium sulfate, calcium phosphate, carbon and glass. Applications are segmented as: bone implants, dental implants, surgical instruments and diagnostic implants.



Alumina as a segment reached $6.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach nearly $8.9 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7% through 2021, according to the report. Zirconium approached $4.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $6.5 billion by the end of the forecast period, achieving a CAGR of 7.6%.



