André Succeeds Wanecq as Vesuvius Chief Executive

Vesuvius plc recently announced that Patrick André, president of the Flow Control division, will succeed François Wanecq as chief executive, effective September 1; André will also join the Vesuvius board of directors on that day. Wanecq, who is retiring, will stand down as a director of Vesuvius plc and as a member of the Finance Committee on August 31. He will remain with the group until December 31 to assist with the transition of responsibilities.



André joined Vesuvius in February 2016 as president of the Flow Control business unit. Since joining Vesuvius, he has reportedly been instrumental in refocusing the Flow Control business, particularly in overseeing the restructuring of its European business in 2016. Prior to joining the group, André had a long career serving the steel industry, most recently with Lhoist, where he held positions including executive vice president of Strategic Growth; CEO Europe; and CEO for Asia, CIS and Africa.

André will continue to be responsible for the Flow Control business unit until a suitable replacement is found. He will also serve on the company’s Finance Committee with effect from his appointment.



“Having undertaken a comprehensive review of external and internal candidates, we are delighted to appoint Patrick André as the group’s next chief executive,” said John McDonough CBE, chairman. “Since he joined us last year, he has displayed significant drive and energy in strengthening the Flow Control business. It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery, that will enable him to lead the group in the next stages of its development.



“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank François Wanecq for leading the business through a period of significant change and many challenges, with the market turmoil of 2008, the subsequent years of retrenchment, the establishment of Vesuvius as a stand-alone listed business in 2012, and the refocusing, restructuring and performance improvement that has been achieved since then. Throughout that time, François has worked tirelessly to strengthen Vesuvius’ business and to champion safety and quality throughout the group. As we look forward to Patrick assuming his new role in September, we do so from a position of great strength as a result of Francois’ highly effective stewardship.”



For more information, visit www.vesuvius.com.