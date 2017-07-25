EP Engineered Clays Acquires Clay Assets from BASF

EP Engineered Clays Corp. an affiliate of EP Minerals, LLC, recently announced that it has acquired bleaching clay and mineral adsorbents assets from BASF Corp. The transaction includes a Jackson, Miss., production site, a clay mine in Aberdeen, Miss., and the mineral rights associated with a mine located in the Navajo Nation near Sanders, Ariz. Approximately 70 employees will be joining the newly established EP Engineered Clays Corp.



“We’re really excited by this acquisition,” said Gregg Jones, president and CEO of EP Minerals. “It expands our portfolio of high-performance liquid processing and purification media and builds our share position in the attractive catalyst end market. Moreover, it provides additional opportunities for further organic growth through innovation. Like our traditional diatomaceous earth, perlite and clay material platforms, our new calcium bentonite (clay) materials are highly amenable to modification and the development of new high-performance proprietary products. We expect significant market, applications technology, and research and development synergies with this acquisition.”

For more information, visit www.epengineeredclays.com.