Extra-Large Roller Kilns

The roller kilns in the XXL family, which feature extra-large channels from 3,500-3,850 mm wide, are the biggest in the Sacmi single-layer kiln range. Wider channels allow an increase in the number of incoming tile and therefore boost kiln output compared to other machines of the same length. For example, the XXL 385 kiln lets manufacturers position a row of four 800 x 800 mm porcelain tile (with subsequent squaring), three 1,000 x 1,000 mm tile or two 1,600 x 3,200 mm slabs.

These channels can be equipped with the following combustion systems: fixed air and modulated gas, modulated air and gas, and modulated air and gas with ECO burners. The burners on these machines have different power ratings (from 50-90 kW), depending on production requirements and the machine zone where they are installed.