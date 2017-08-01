Brick Manufacturer is Best in Class

Glen-Gery was recently recognized at Architectural Record’s annual Advertising Excellence Awards breakfast in Orlando, Fla., as part of the 2017 AIA Convention. Each year, a jury of leading architects carefully reviews and rates ads in the building and design marketplace, along with the companies and agencies that produce them. Glen-Gery’s ad featuring Park Chelsea (a multi-family building in Washington, D.C.), is part of the “Build Beauty with Us” campaign created by Ganton & Associates.

This is the first year a brick manufacturer has received a Best in Class award. “We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Tim Leese, marketing manager for Glen-Gery. “Our campaign goal was to emphasize the unique possibilities of building design when constructing with Glen-Gery products.”