Work and Play at the 2017 Clemson Brick Forum

The 2017 Clemson Brick Forum will be held October 2-4 at the Anderson Civic Center in Anderson, S.C. Hosted by the National Brick Research Center (NBRC), the forum continues to be a place for the sharing of information and ideas throughout the brick industry. Brick companies and suppliers come together to discuss individual problems they have experienced and share their solutions.

This year, the technical program will emphasize “back-to-basics” while continuing to focus on innovation and cutting-edge technologies. Using feedback from brick companies, the forum strives to be an educational resource for people who are new to the industry, as well as attendees with years of experience. Educational talks will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.