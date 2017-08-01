Industry 4.0: A Practical Application in Ceramic Kilns

Industry 4.0, also known as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), is proving to be a revolutionary trend that will shape the industrial landscape in the coming years. Adding intelligence to physical objects has never been as easy and inexpensive as it is today. However, even though the concept of Industry 4.0 has been given a lot of coverage from the media, it has been reported that fewer than 20% of manufacturers have any kind of strategy in place related to Industry 4.0.1 The ceramic kiln industry offers many opportunities for optimization, where Industry 4.0 capabilities can be leveraged to unlock additional value.

The first step when starting an IIoT project is choosing a use case. Out of the hundreds of possible projects, it is important to choose one that suits the company’s objectives. These types of projects can be divided into the following categories:2