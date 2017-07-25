GT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES: Silicon Carbide Production Solution

GT Advanced Technologies recently announced that it has launched a silicon carbide production solution with a stable and repeatable process, reportedly capable of producing high-quality, semiconductor-grade, 6-in. silicon carbide boules. The company offers its SiClone™200 furnace, a production-ready sublimation furnace, along with process technology, hot zones, and technical support to companies that produce silicon carbide boules and wafers.

“This is an important milestone for the company and the power electronics industry,” said Greg Knight, CEO. “Our crystal growth experts have worked hard to achieve a repeatable, high-yield process technology for producing high-quality silicon carbide boules. Much of the world’s silicon carbide production remains captive, which limits supply and keeps prices high. Our silicon carbide solution will help to increase the availability of silicon carbide semiconductors at significantly lower costs by increasing supply as production increases. We view this as a key step in enabling new high-power semiconductor applications targeting market verticals such as electric vehicles and next-generation PV inverters.”

