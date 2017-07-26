Rio Tinto Sees Record Bauxite Production in 2017 Second Quarter

Rio Tinto recently announced its production results for the second quarter of 2017. Bauxite production of 12.9 Mt was 7% higher than the second quarter of 2016, following record quarterly production at both Gove and Weipa. Gove production was 27% higher than the second quarter of 2016, reportedly due to continued de-bottlenecking of capacity, while production at Weipa was 3% higher.

Bauxite production was 14% higher than the first quarter of 2017, following recovery from severe weather conditions at Weipa, continued de-bottlenecking of capacity at Gove, and strong performances at Porto Trombetas and Sangaredi. The production performance enabled the group to reach a second quarter and first half shipment record, with 8 Mt shipped to third parties in the second quarter of 2017, 12% higher than the corresponding quarter of 2016.

The Amrun project is reportedly advancing according to plan in both engineering and construction. Key construction activities have commenced, including piling for the jetty and wharf, while fabrication of the process plant and balanced machines is progressing well. The project remains on schedule for first shipment in the first half of 2019.



Alumina production for the quarter was reportedly slightly lower than the corresponding period in 2016. A strong performance at Vaudreuil was offset by reduced production at the Yarwun and Queensland Alumina refineries due to weather conditions and the timing of major maintenance.

Borates production in the quarter was 8% higher than the second quarter of 2016, with production aligned to market demand. Titanium dioxide slag production in the second quarter was 34% higher than the corresponding quarter in 2016, reflecting higher market demand. The rebuild of a furnace at Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) leaves only one of nine furnaces at RTFT idle, along with one of four furnaces at Richards Bay Minerals. RTFT expects to operate eight furnaces for the remainder of the year, compared with seven in 2016.

