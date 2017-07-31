Corning and Stevanato Enter New Agreement

Corning Inc. and Stevanato Group recently announced a new collaboration agreement focused on supplying Corning Valor™ glass to the pharmaceutical industry. Valor is reportedly a high-quality glass container designed for the storage and delivery of injectable drugs. Drug formulations and drug manufacturing processes have evolved significantly over the past century, requiring a stronger, chemically durable, 21st-century packaging technology to better protect drug products, including life-saving medicines.

Corning and Stevanato have been working together since 2011 to enable higher quality pharmaceutical containers. The latest agreement extends that relationship and combines Stevanato’s state-of-the-art converting technology with Valor glass to provide pharmaceutical customers with high-quality pharmaceutical containers.

“Corning and Stevanato Group have a shared commitment to innovation and bringing the highest quality pharmaceutical containers to the industry,” said Franco Stevanato, CEO of Stevanato Group. “Valor is a Type I glass that is well-aligned with that shared commitment, and we are delighted to be working together on it.”

“Stevanato Group is well-respected in this industry because they ensure the highest standards of quality and innovation throughout their production process,” said Ron Verkleeren, vice president and general manager for Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. “We look forward to continuing this work with Stevanato Group to improve quality in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry.”



For more information, visit www.corning.com or www.stevanatogroup.com.