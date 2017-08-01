CARBO Ceramics Proppant Used by all Super Majors in Gulf of Mexico

CARBO Ceramics Inc. recently announced that its KRYPTOSPHERE® HD has been used by all of the leading six (super major) oil and gas exploration and production companies (E&Ps) operating in the Gulf of Mexico, for deep, high-stress wells. A high-strength ceramic proppant, KRYPTOSPHERE HD was reportedly initially engineered to solve the production and completion challenges for Gulf of Mexico Lower Tertiary development, where wells can experience a closure stress range from 12,000 to 20,000 psi. According to CARBO, this technology results in higher production and estimated ultimate recovery (EUR), maximizing the operator’s return on investment.



“This is an important milestone for KRYPTOSPHERE HD, with all super majors in the Gulf of Mexico now having utilized the technology,” said Don Conkle, CARBO’s vice president of marketing and sales. “We are receiving very positive feedback from our clients. Production results are exceeding their expectations on these prolific wells, and they are also realizing a substantial reduction in completion equipment wear-and-tear, resulting in lower risk and cost.”

For more information, visit www.carboceramics.com.