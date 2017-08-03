Second Quarter 2017 Net Sales Increase 17% for Ferro

Ferro Corp. recently reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. Second quarter net sales were $348.6 million, an increase of 17% from $298 million in the 2016 second quarter. On a constant currency basis, second quarter net sales increased 19.6% compared to the prior-year quarter. Gross profit increased 10.1% to $108.3 million from $98.4 million. Adjusted gross profit increased 11.8% to $110.0 million from $98.4 million, and the company achieved an adjusted gross margin of 31.5%, despite increases in raw materials costs.

Ferro reported net income in the second quarter of $21.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with net income of $19.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the 2016 second quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.37, an increase of 8.8% from $0.34 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. In the second quarter of 2017, organic net sales (which exclude acquisitions owned less than 12 months) increased 6.5% on a constant currency basis. This is the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of organic sales growth.

All three of Ferro’s reporting segments delivered improved financial performance in the quarter:

Color Solutions (CS)—increased sales by 46.9% to $90.2 million, grew gross profit to $28.4 million, and generated a gross profit margin of 31.5%

Performance Color & Glass (PCG)—increased sales by 11.2% to $106.6 million, grew gross profit to $40.1 million, and generated a gross profit margin of 37.6%

Performance Coatings (PC)—increased sales by 7.9% to $151.7 million, grew gross profit to $40.2 million, and generated a gross profit margin of 26.5%

“We’ve spent the last few years purposefully developing a growth-oriented culture,” said Peter Thomas, chairman, president and CEO. “Our results over the last few quarters are strong validation that our work is paying off, with market-beating organic growth and strong financial performance. In fact, this was our fourth consecutive quarter of strong sales and earnings growth. We did experience raw material price headwinds in the second quarter, as we anticipated, but our team was able to achieve margins within our expectations through a combination of pricing and optimization actions.



“During the current phase of our strategy, organic and inorganic growth has accelerated. As for organic growth, 20% of our revenue now comes from products developed in the last three years and our vitality index continues to expand as a result of our focus on building out our technology platforms. Regarding inorganic growth, we have closed and successfully integrated a range of strategic acquisitions across all three of our major business units.”



