STEDMAN MACHINE CO.: Multi-Row Cage Mills

The F-Series™ (flared) cage mill reportedly features a unique flared discharge opening, efficiently reducing the wettest and stickiest of materials (abrasive or nonabrasive) without clogging. Increases of up to of 50% in production up-time and at lower maintenance costs have been reported.



According to Stedman, the flared housing design eliminates corners that trap material, reducing clogging and down time. The flared design offers high capacities for the initial investment and at lower operating costs than other machine types. The cage mill is capable of producing a variety of product gradations by changing the mill speed. Typical applications include ag-lime, clays, ag-gypsum and many other minerals.



Feed sizes up to 3 1/2 in. are typical, with capacities from 1-200 tph. Capacities vary depending on feed size, feed rate, operating conditions, desired product output, characteristics of feed material, and equipment configuration.



Cage mill design allows for multi-stage impaction, providing high reduction ratios. The multi-row cage design takes material into the center of the inner cage, where it impacts on the cage impact bars and is hurled by cen­trifugal force into the path of the counter-rotating outer cage bars. This multi-stage reduction multiplies the impact force and results in higher first-pass yields.



For more information, visit www.stedman-machine.com.