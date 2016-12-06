Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

NASA JPL Researching the Use of Metallic Glass

December 6, 2016
Morgan Laidlaw
Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) are researching using bulk metallic glass (BML) as a material for gears in future robots. Though metallic glass has been around since the 1960s, how to use it for hardware such as robotic gears has proven difficult. Working with research teams at Caltech and the University of California San Diego, the JPL has finished testing BML for its potential in future NASA mission equipment. Because BML performs well in extreme cold, researchers are interested in its applications for similar conditions in space, such as Jupiter’s moon, Europa.

Read the full story here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

